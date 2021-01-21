2021 Presidential Inauguration

In a showcase of various personalities from across genres and generations, the “Celebrating America” concert special held last night was built on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign and inauguration themes, unity and embracing diversity.

The event honored the new President and company with popstars and rockstars, both legendary and up and coming, included performances by Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Jon Bon Jovi, Katy Perry with Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard performed their newly released “unity-theme” single “Undivided”.

Tom Hanks hosted the star-studded event with also featured Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, MLB’s first female GM Kim Ng, Lin-Manuel Miranda performed “The Cure of Troy”. President Biden reinterated a call for unity with Vice President Harris stating, “Even in dark times, we not only dream, we do,”. Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush & Bill Clinton teamed up for a conversation furthering highlighting the call for unity.

Springsteen performed “Land of Hope and Dreams”. Bon Jovi performed the Beatles’ hit, “Here Comes the Sun”. Ant Clemonds performed “Better Days” with Justin Timberlake and members of Stax Music Academy (students and alumni) with a band led by Adam Blackstone. Foo Fighters performed “Times Like These” which Dave Grohl dedicated to the teachers, saying they “continue to enlighten our nation’s kids every day.”John Legend performed the Nina Simone classic, “Feeling Good”. Demi Lovato performed Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day”. In an unannounced appearence, Katy Perry performs “Firework”. The concert capped off a day of musical inaugural events that also included Lady Gaga delivering the National Anthem, J.Lo’s rendition of “This Land Is Your Land”, Garth Brooks “Amazing Grace” and the reunited New Radicals performed “You Get What You Give” for the first time together in 22 years.