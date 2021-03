63rd Annual Grammy Awards

This Sunday, the Grammy’s return with host Trevor Noah at 8pm EST on CBS. Leading nominations this year is Beyoncé with 9, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch & Taylor Swift come in second with 6 each.

The list of performers include Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, Billie Eilish, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, BTS, Cardi B, Chris Martin, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Haim, Harry Styles, Lil Baby, Maren Morris, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Silk Sonic & Taylor Swift.