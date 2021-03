Actor Boris Kodjoe joins Host Jason Robinson in “The Hot Zone” to discuss his hit ABC show Station 19 on Thursdays @8pm EST, career, racism, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, pandemic, black love, relationships & whether or not People magazine made a mistake by never voting him “The Sexiest Man Alive” lol 😂.

