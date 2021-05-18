Actor Brian Tee Talks Chicago Med, Workplace Relationships, & Hate Crimes In Our Asian Communities

Posted on May 18, 2021 by Britley Blessitt

Photo Credit: NBC

Brian Tee has found his way into our hearts in NBC’s beloved medical drama Chicago Med. Tee signed on to play Dr. Ethan Choi on July 20th, 2015. Brian Tee is only a stage name. The Japanese-born American actor was born Jae-Beom Takata. Takata changed his name after a Japanese director rejected him because of his last name. He has also appeared in numerous films and television series such as The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, The Wolverine, Mortal Kombat: Legacy, Jurassic World, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

CHICAGO MED — “In Search of Forgiveness, Not Permission” Episode 604 — Pictured: Brian Tee as Ethan Choi — (Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

In this Hot Zone interview, Tee talks about his adventures on the hit medical drama “Chicago Med”, workplace relationships, Asian and Pacific Islander heritage month, and much more. Brian also discusses his views on hate crimes in our Asian communities. Make sure to catch “Chicago Med” on NBC on Wednesdays at 8 pm EST. Tune in to this hot new interview because you’re in The Hot Zone.

Actor Brian Tee “In The Hot Zone” With Host Jason Robinson

This entry was posted in Blazing Topics, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Hot Trending Topics, In the Hot Zone, TV, What's Hot and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.
You are not authorized to see this part
Please, insert a valid App IDotherwise your plugin won't work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *