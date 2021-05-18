Actor Brian Tee Talks Chicago Med, Workplace Relationships, & Hate Crimes In Our Asian Communities

Brian Tee has found his way into our hearts in NBC’s beloved medical drama Chicago Med. Tee signed on to play Dr. Ethan Choi on July 20th, 2015. Brian Tee is only a stage name. The Japanese-born American actor was born Jae-Beom Takata. Takata changed his name after a Japanese director rejected him because of his last name. He has also appeared in numerous films and television series such as The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, The Wolverine, Mortal Kombat: Legacy, Jurassic World, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.
In this Hot Zone interview, Tee talks about his adventures on the hit medical drama “Chicago Med”, workplace relationships, Asian and Pacific Islander heritage month, and much more. Brian also discusses his views on hate crimes in our Asian communities. Make sure to catch “Chicago Med” on NBC on Wednesdays at 8 pm EST. Tune in to this hot new interview because you’re in The Hot Zone.
Actor Brian Tee “In The Hot Zone” With Host Jason Robinson