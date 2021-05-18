Actor Brian Tee Talks Chicago Med, Workplace Relationships, & Hate Crimes In Our Asian Communities

Brian Tee has found his way into our hearts in NBC’s beloved medical drama

Chicago Med

. Tee signed on to play Dr. Ethan Choi on July 20th, 2015. Brian Tee is only a stage name. The Japanese-born American actor was born Jae-Beom Takata. Takata changed his name after a Japanese director rejected him because of his last name. He has also appeared in numerous films and television series such as The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, The Wolverine, Mortal Kombat: Legacy, Jurassic World, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.