Actor Chadwick Boseman Dead At The Age of 43

With heavy hearts we report the news that we lost a giant in the entertainment industry Friday night with the death of Actor Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick died at the age of 43 after a four year battle with Colon Cancer. Boseman rose to fame in 2018 in the blockbuster hit “Black Panther” and also played other iconic African American’s in movies like Jackie Robinson in “42” and James Brown in “Get On Up”.

The beloved actor continued to make history even after his passing over the weekend, as Twitter revealed the announcement of Boseman’s shocking death via his twitter is the most ‘liked’ tweet in the website’s history.

Chadwick Boseman was a very private man, so only his family knew of his illness which made the heart breaking news that more shocking to the world. Entertainment Tonight Host Nischelle Turner joins Host Jason Robinson “In The Hot Zone” to discuss the actors legacy and what he stood for.

