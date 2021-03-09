Actor/Producer Eriq La Salle Talks Iconic Coming to America Character Darryl Jenks, Why He Wasn’t In Part 2 & Chicago PD Success

Writer, actor, and producer Eriq La Salle is best known for his role in Eddie Murphy’s “Coming To America” as Darryl Jenks. In this hot new interview, Eriq talks about how the iconic soul glow scene would become it’s own entity and how that character and opportunity led to him executive producing NBC’s “Chicago PD.” All that and more in this hot new interview, and catch “Chicago PD” on NBC Wednesday’s at 10pm est.

Actor Eriq La Salle Talks Iconic Coming to America Character Darryl Jenks & Why He Wasn’t In Part 2

