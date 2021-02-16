Actor Kenan Thompson Opens Up About His New Show “Kenan”

Everyone knows childhood star Kenan Thompson from shows like “All That” and “The Amanda Show” even more recently SNL, this time Kenan is back with a show of his own… “Kenan” a single-camera comedy, follows a widowed dad, Kenan (Kenan Thompson), who’s juggling a high-profile job as the host of an Atlanta morning show and raising his two girls. As Kenan tries to move on, his father-in-law (Don Johnson), brother (Chris Redd) and co-workers all have strong opinions on the best way to live his life. Check out this hot new interview with The Hot Zones very own Jason Robinson! and tune into NBC tonight at 8:30/7:30 central.

Actor/Comedian Kenan Thompson in “The Hot Zone” With Host Jason Robinson