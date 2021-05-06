Actor Michael B. Jordan & Actress Lauren London Talk Without Remorse With Host Jason Robinson

Actor Michael B. Jordan and actress Lauren London team up for this modern thriller film based on Tom Clancy’s 1993 novel “Without Remorse.” The plot centers around John Kelly (Michael B.Jordan), a U.S. Navy SEAL who seeks revenge after Russian hitmen kill his pregnant wife Pam Kelly (Lauren London) and other unit members. To his surprise, Kelly’s revenge leads him to uncover an international conspiracy. Although Pam passed away, she visits John in his dreams as a support system throughout the movie. This notion reminds viewers that their lost ones are never truly gone. These two actors are connected to their characters in more ways than one. Tune in to listen as Jason Robinson catches up with the stars of the movie to find out more about it and the characters they play.