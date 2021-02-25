In this new interview with The Hot Zone Cherie Johnson talks “Punky Brewster” and “Family Matters” Punky and Cherie are all grown up in the classic reboot, and they’ve been through just about everything together, including the Punky’s divorce from her musician ex, Travis. Catch this inside take on Cherie’s new love interest and her life after “Family Matters”.

“Punky Brewster” is the continuation of the iconic 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self. Coming to PEACOCK February 25th

Actress Cherie Johnson Talks Reboot of 80’s TV Show Punky Brewster on Peacock TV & Family Matters