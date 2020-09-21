**EXCLUSIVE** Actress Gabrielle Union in “The Hot Zone” With Host Jason Robinson as they discuss quarantine life with husband Dwayne Wade, her acting career and the season premiere of her show L.A.’s Finest on FOX on Monday Sept 21st at 8pm EST. PLUS, you don’t want to miss Gabrielle and Jason play the “Drink or Divulge” game….wait till you find out what they have in common lol

Gabrielle and Jessica are two women of color as the lead roles and executive producers of LA’s Finest, and this is truly inspiring. Don’t miss the season premiere, it’s full with jam packed action. Check out all the details and fun below in our exclusive interview with Gabrielle in “The Hot Zone” with Host Jason Robinson.

