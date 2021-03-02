Actress Jackee Harry Talks Days of Our Lives, Worries Being Typecast As Sandra on 227 & Reboot Plans

Actress Jackée Harry has had many television and movie roles over the years. Two of her most known sitcom roles being Lisa Landry in “Sister Sister” and Sandra in the hit “227” but, her latest may be one of the best yet. Harry just made her debut on “Days of Our Lives” playing a new and exciting character, Paulina Price. After celebrating their 55th anniversary last November, “Days Of Our Lives” is NBC’S longest running drama series with over 14,000 episodes. We know Jackée will make sure to keep that drama going. “Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays from 12pm EST on NBC. Jackée is a beloved household name in black culture with all that and more in this new Hot Zone interview.

Actress Jackée Harry in The Hot Zone With Host Jason Robinson