Capitol Police Opening Barricades for Trump Supporters?

Jan. 6th 2021, a day that will go down in infamy as the day Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill. Video evidence has emerged of Police not only allowing supporters to enter the grounds, but one of the officers took a selfie with one of the supporters inside the capitol building.

MSNBC National Correspondent Joy-Ann Reid delivered her thoughts on the matter. “They know that they are not in jeopardy, because the cops are taking selfies with them, walking them down the steps to make sure they’re not hurt, taking care with their bodies, not like how they treated Freddie Gray’s body… white people are never afraid of the cops, even when they’re committing insurrection.” Reid adds if this were a BLM protest, “there would already be people shackled, arrested en masse, or dead”.

https://twitter.com/midlifewomanon1/status/1346938214867738625?s=20