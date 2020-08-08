Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Drop Brand New Sexy Music Video “WAP”

Cardi B just dropped her latest song “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and it is HOT!! The music video is directed by the super talented Colin Tilley and it features sexy cameos that will certainly make the men sweat, and some women for that matter!!!

WAP is acronym for Wet-A*s P**sy and is the lead single from Cardi B’s second album.

The censored version of the music video for the track was released on her social media accounts such as Youtube, Spotify, and Facebook. Fans can also find the song video uploaded on Atlantic Records’ Facebook page.

Check out the WAP video below, you won’t want to miss it!!