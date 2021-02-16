Charges Dropped Against “Central Park Karen” Amy Cooper

On Memorial day in 2020, a black man, Christian Cooper, was in central park that afternoon birdwatching when he asked Amy Cooper(no relation) to put her dog on a leash. In a video that Christian took, Amy can be heard saying, “I’m taking a picture and calling the cops.” She continued, “I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life.” Amy proceeded to call the police, and in a frantic tone, tell them , “I’m in the Ramble, there is a man, African American, he has a bicycle helmet, he is recording me and threatening me and my dog. I’m being threatened by a man in the Ramble, please send the cops immediately.” With light being shed on the situation, Amy has since apologized saying “I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially to that man, his family, It was unacceptable and I humbly and fully apologize to everyone who’s seen that video, everyone that’s been offended. . . everyone who thinks of me in a lower light and I understand why they do.”

Ultimately, she was charged with falsifying a police report. Nine months later, Amy Cooper emerges without a criminal record for displaying the same type of racism that has gotten people killed before, like the notorious George Floyd incident that happened on that very same day. Apparently, she has already been punished enough, being fired from her high position at a big hedge fund and animal rescue confiscating her dog after the video showed her being physically abusive to her pet during the incident. Steps were also taken to have her banned from Central Park. What a world we live in where the woman who weaponizes her whiteness by lying that a black man was physically threatening her in New York City has had all criminal charges against her dropped after she completed court-ordered therapy that a prosecutor suggested cured her of her racism. So what do you think, was her punishment enough or should she have been charged?