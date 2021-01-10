Check out our latest interview with the stars of “Chicago Wednesday”. Our own, Jason Robinson sat down with Chicago P.D.’s Jason Beghe, Chicago MED’s Marlyne Barrett & Chicago Fire’s Alberto Rosende.

Join us as Jason, Marlyne & Alberto gives us a peak into what to expect this upcoming season, what’s it like working on a Dick Wolf show, portraying a “front-line worker” and character growth. Tune in Wednesday January 13th at 8pm ET only on NBC.

Chicago PD, MED & FIRE in “The Hot Zone” With Host Jason Robinson