Don Lemon has been a busy man lately. The CNN anchor and author previously worked as a news correspondent for NBC shows such as “TODAY” and “NBC Nightly News.” The Edward R. Murrow award recipient is known for his analytical, outspoken responses during his broadcasts. He achieved his status as a presenter of CNN Tonight at the beginning of 2014. The Louisiana-born native began working at CNN in 2006. Lemon recently announced his partnership with CNN journalist Chris Cuomo for the unscripted political podcast “The Handoff.”
In this Hot Zone interview, Lemon talks about his new book “This Is The Fire”, racism, COVID, and much more. Don also discusses how he broke the internet and his new show on CNN, “Don Lemon Tonight“. The new show will hold others accountable and bring controversial topics to the publics’ attention. Although it may appear easy to some viewers, the author explains how working at CNN is a lovable challenge. Make sure to purchase Don’s new book and catch “Don Lemon Tonight” on weekdays at 10 p.m. EST on CNN.
CNN Anchor & Author Don Lemon Talks His New Book “This Is The Fire”, Racism, COVID & Cancel Culture