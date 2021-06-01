CNN Anchor & Author Don Lemon Talks His New Book “This Is The Fire”, Racism, COVID & Cancel Culture

Posted on June 1, 2021 by Britley Blessitt

Photo Credit: Don Lemon (CNN Newsroom) at Redlight Traffic’s inaugural Dignity Gala (Michelle Tiu / Neon Tommy)

Don Lemon has been a busy man lately. The CNN anchor and author previously worked as a news correspondent for NBC shows such as “TODAY” and “NBC Nightly News.” The Edward R. Murrow award recipient is known for his analytical, outspoken responses during his broadcasts. He achieved his status as a presenter of CNN Tonight at the beginning of 2014.  The Louisiana-born native began working at CNN in 2006. Lemon recently announced his partnership with CNN journalist Chris Cuomo for the unscripted political podcast “The Handoff.” 

Photo Credit: “2019.09.12 Rise Up A Conversation with Don Lemon, Washington, DC USA 255 72043” by tedeytan is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

In this Hot Zone interview, Lemon talks about his new book “This Is The Fire”, racism, COVID, and much more. Don also discusses how he broke the internet and his new show on CNN, “Don Lemon Tonight“. The new show will hold others accountable and bring controversial topics to the publics’ attention. Although it may appear easy to some viewers, the author explains how working at CNN is a lovable challenge. Make sure to purchase Don’s new book and catch “Don Lemon Tonight” on weekdays at 10 p.m. EST on CNN. 

CNN Anchor & Author Don Lemon Talks His New Book “This Is The Fire”, Racism, COVID & Cancel Culture

This entry was posted in Blazing Topics, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Hot Trending Topics, In the Hot Zone, TV, What's Hot and tagged , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.
You are not authorized to see this part
Please, insert a valid App IDotherwise your plugin won't work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *