CNN Anchor & Author Don Lemon Talks His New Book “This Is The Fire”, Racism, COVID & Cancel Culture

Don Lemon has been a busy man lately. The CNN anchor and author previously worked as a news correspondent for NBC shows such as “

TODAY”

and “

NBC Nightly News

.” The Edward R. Murrow award recipient is known for his analytical, outspoken responses during his broadcasts. He achieved his status as a presenter of CNN Tonight at the beginning of 2014. The Louisiana-born native began working at CNN in 2006. Lemon recently announced his partnership with CNN journalist Chris Cuomo for the unscripted political podcast “

The Handoff.”