Social Media star and Actor Devale Ellis has had a huge change of scenery, from the football field to the TV screen. Devale is a hardworking family man who loves spending time and making skits with his wife, khadeen, and his 3 kids Jackson, 9, Kairo, 3 and Kaz, 2. Devale not only makes skits with his family, but talks love and marriage with his wife on their very own “Deadass Podcast”.

Besides the Ellis Family’s new children’s book “The Ellises And The Time Machine: Why Do We Say Black Lives Matter, Mr. Ellis also has a recurring role on Tyler Perry’s BET comedy drama, “Sistas” Devale talks all that and more in this hot new interview with The Hot Zone and catch “Sistas” Wednesdays at 9pm EST on BET.

Actor & Author Devale Ellis in “The Hot Zone” With Host Jason Robinson