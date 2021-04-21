All over the world and in the Black Community, Garcelle Beauvais is one of those faces that are well known. TV screens in black households for years have grown to know Garcelle’s face and personality. Garcelle is the new co-host of the daytime talk show The Real, a rose bearer in the long awaited “Coming 2 America”, starred as “Fancy” in the classic Jamie Foxx Show and now is the first black woman as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In this Hot Zone interview Garcelle talks new adventures on and off the screen including her new podcast “Going To Bed with Garcelle which was just nominated for a Webby Award., Jamie Foxx and what she is looking for in a man as a single woman. Plus, you can’t miss Garcelle and Jason play the “Drink or Divulge” Game lol. Tune in to this hot new interview because you’re in The Hot Zone.

Actress Garcelle Beauvais “In The Hot Zone” With Host Jason Robinson