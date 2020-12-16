We here at THZ love Matthew Morrison as the Grinch and are excited to watch him again on December 21st on NBC at 8 pm. NBC has officially confirmed an encore show for the musical.

The show will star Booboo Stewart, Denis O’Hare, Amelia Minto, Matthew Morrison, and his sexy interpretation of the Grinch character. Morrison made news on social media when he introduced viewers to his unique performance. Some fans enjoyed it and others criticized Morrison’s performance.

Nevertheless, Morrison has clapped back on Twitter.

Morrison told E.T “My Grinch is kind of unlike any other Grinch I’ve seen, I think they’re all so different, which is beautiful because this is one of those characters that I don’t know if I’ll get to play again. It’s kind of ‘anything goes,’ you know. It’s free to just be imaginative and to really just kind of let out your demons a little bit. I don’t really live in that space very often so it was kind of fun to go there.”

Actor Matthew Morrison In “The Hot Zone” With Host Jason Robinson

THZ had the honor of interviewing Morrison last week. To view our exclusive perspective of Morrison’s Grinch experience and Naya Rivera memories, watch the video above!