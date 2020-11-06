HOT ZONE: In Depth Series** R&B Singer Ralph Tresvant In “The Hot Zone” With Host Jason Robinson

**HOT ZONE: In Depth Series** R&B sensation Ralph Tresvant in “The Hot Zone” with Host Jason Robinson. Watch Jason’s engaging and captivating in-depth interview with the New Edition star. See why Ralph took an extended hiatus from the group, if New Edition will ever reunite, his relationship with Johnny Gill and why he is now choosing to talk about it all. Ralph is featured in the new docu-series A Closer Look now streaming on UMC.tv.

