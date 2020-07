Shantel Jackson (Miss Jackson), she’s not only a beautiful face, she’s an inventor, social influencer and visionary. Shantel is “In The Hot Zone” with Host Alexandria Garcia discussing her business Shoe Gummi , an innovation in design and high heel comfort, Chic Beaute’ and skin care line, her boyfriend Rapper Nelly, having fun with Tik Tok and how she has been coping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

