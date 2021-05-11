Martial arts film sensation Jason Statham is back in this new action thriller “Wrath Of Man” alongside actor Laz Alonzo. In this action packed thriller, a group of armored truck robbers go on a series of heists and kill Statham’s son. Statham’s character “H” then joins the team of men who are set to guard the trucks in hopes that he gets to run into the robbers.

Check out this new interview with Laz Alonzo as he talks with The Hot Zone about his hit movie with Jason Statham, Wrath Of Man!! Dive into this new action blockbuster in theaters now!!!

Actor Laz Alonzo In “The Hot Zone’ On His New Movie Wrath Of Man