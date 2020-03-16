Marc Anthony Returns to Madison Square Garden for Valentine’s!

Marc Anthony returned to Madison Square Garden and was received by a large, energetic crowd that did not leave disappointed on Thursday, February 13th. Many of the audience goers were couples at the romantic concert in celebration of Valentine’s Day. At the beginning of the concert, Comedian Joey Vega entertained the crowd with relatable stories from his childhood in the Bronx aside from some spit-fire jokes. Not only is he good friends with Marc Anthony, but he has also traded many laughs with Howard Stern among many others. You can catch him at the major comedy clubs such as Comedy on the Road and Comic Strip Live.

Once Joey Vega finished his comedy act, talented singer Luis Figueroa opened for Marc Anthony with strong Latin Pop ballads. The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter has merged his musical talents with his Puerto Rican heritage to become a powerful Latin force in the Latin music scene. He initially attracted Marc Anthony with his YouTube covers on YouTube and won a Premio Juventud award in 2016. Since attracting the interest of Marc Anthony, he signed with Magnus Media founded by Marc Anthony.

Once the opening acts were done for the evening, Marc Anthony surprised the crowd by rising from below the stage. He performed a lot of his old-school classics such as: “Y Hubo Alguien”, “Qué Precio Tiene El Cielo” and “Valió la Pena” among many others. Within many of his performances, Marc Anthony surprised the audience with an appearance and guitar performance by Wyclef Jean. Aside from a surprise guitar performance by the Haitian-native, Marc Anthony shined the light on his band members who played the guitar, drums, and trumpets. It was truly an unforgettable and lively experience and fans did not leave disappointed!