Mathew Knowles, CEO of Music World Entertainment “In The Hot Zone” With Guest Host Dr. Nina Radcliff

Posted on July 18, 2020 by Jason Robinson

Photo Credit: Music World Entertainment

**EXCLUSIVE** Mathew Knowles, CEO of Music World Entertainment and father to Superstar Beyoncé “In The Hot Zone” With Guest Host Dr. Nina Radcliff. They discuss him beating breast cancer, COVID-19, Beyonce & Solange’s success, Destiny’s Child and what surprising artists are on his current playlist.

