Posted on July 3, 2020 by Jason Robinson

Photo Credit: TODAY Show

**EXCLUSIVE** NBC‘s Today Show Anchor/Co-Host Craig Melvin & Co-Host Dylan Dreyer “In The Hot Zone” With Host Jason Robinson discuss hosting the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular happening live on NBC Saturday 4th of July at 8pm EST. Musical guests include John LegendLady ATim McGrawBrad Paisley etc. Plus they discuss how fun it has been working together hosting the TODAY Show. 

Photo Credit: Macy’s/NBC

