R&B Singer H.E.R. Talks Oscar Nomination, Grammy Wins, Super Bowl Performance & Racial Injustice

You can’t miss her soulful, smooth, empowering voice no matter where you go. At only 10- years old, Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, known as H.E.R., delivered a beautiful song cover for Alicia Key’s “If I Ain’t Got You” on the TODAY show. H.E.R. is an Filipino-American singer and songwriter. She was recently awarded the Grammy Award for Song of the Year for “I Can’t Breathe”. A song she truly holds close to her for representing the love for her people and the pain she feels.

In this Hot Zone interview H.E.R talks new adventures including her Oscar nomination for her song “Fight For you” in “Judas And The Black Messiah”, racial injustice, performing “America The Beautiful” at the Superbowl, and much more. She also discusses her musical journey and what she plans on accomplishing next. Tune in to this hot interview because you’re in The Hot Zone.

R&B Singer H.E.R. “In The Hot Zone” With Host Jason Robinson