**EXCLUSIVE** Legendary R&B Singer Ralph Tresvant joins Host Jason Robinson “In The Hot Zone” to discuss New Edition, his singing career, new song “All Mine” and his thoughts on Kanye West running for president. Oh, and you can’t miss Ralph and Jason playing the “HOT or NOT”” game LOL!!!

Ralph has been in the game for a long time as the lead singer of New Edition and as a successful solo artist in his own right. Ralph is shining now and about to take the world by storm again with his hit single “All Mine. He also has an album coming out soon, so hold on tight, cause this new ride is going to be insane. Check out Ralph’s interview with The Hot Zone’s Host Jason Robinson below.

R&B Singer Ralph Tresvant “In The Hot Zone” With Host Jason Robinson