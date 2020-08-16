R&B Singer Ralph Tresvant “In The Hot Zone” With Host Jason Robinson

Posted on August 16, 2020 by Jason Robinson

Photo Credit: 2R’s Entertainment & Media/Ralph Tresvant

**EXCLUSIVE** Legendary R&B Singer Ralph Tresvant joins Host Jason Robinson “In The Hot Zone” to discuss New Edition, his singing career, new song “All Mine” and his thoughts on Kanye West running for president. Oh, and you can’t miss Ralph and Jason playing the “HOT or NOT”” game LOL!!! 

Photo Credit: 2R’s Entertainment & Media/Ralph Tresvant

Ralph has been in the game for a long time as the lead singer of New Edition and as a successful solo artist in his own right. Ralph is shining now and about to take the world by storm again with his hit single “All Mine.  He also has an album coming out soon, so hold on tight, cause this new ride is going to be insane. Check out Ralph’s interview with The Hot  Zone’s Host Jason Robinson below.

R&B Singer Ralph Tresvant “In The Hot Zone” With Host Jason Robinson

This entry was posted in Blazing Topics, Entertainment, In the Hot Zone, Music and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.
You are not authorized to see this part
Please, insert a valid App IDotherwise your plugin won't work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *