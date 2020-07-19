Singer August Alsina Drops New Song “Entanglements” About His Relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith

Singer August Alsina is putting his own spin on the word “entanglement” with his new song that dropped late Saturday night. “The definition of entanglement is when you tangle in the sheets,” Alsina sings on the new track, called “Entanglements” with rapper Rick Ross. The song alludes to the term Jada Pinkett Smith used to describe her relationship with Alsina. “I got into an entanglement with August,” Pinkett Smith told her husband, Will Smith, as the couple came together for a special edition of her “Red Table Talk” show on Facebook July 10 to share their side of the controversy surrounding her relationship with the singer.

The Smith Family: Photo Credit: BET/THZ Photo Library

August has the right to tell his story, which he did. However, has August gone too far now with his new song? Is he being disrespectful to Jada and the family? Listen to the audio/lyrics below and you decide.

Entanglements-August Alsina & Rick Ross