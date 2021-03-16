Stephen “tWitch” Boss Talks Ellen’s Game of Games & The Ellen DeGeneres Show on NBC & Dancing Love

In 2008, Stephen”tWitch” Boss was the runner-up in the American version of “So You Think You Can Dance”. Nothing was the same after that, Since 2014 he has been featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a DJ, and is a reknowned hip hop dancer, choreographer, actor, television producer, and television personality. In this new Hot Zone interview Twitch talks Ellen’s new show “Game of Games” and The Ellen DeGeneres show on NBC and his love for dancing. All that and more in The Hot Zone. Catch Ellen’s “Game of Games” Sundays at 9pm EST on NBC and The Ellen DeGeneres show weekdays at 3pm Est.

