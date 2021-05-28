The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The iHeartRadio Music Awards show reminded us were one step closer to semi-normal. Mask-wearing music lovers filled the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles last night. This year the award show was hosted by Usher, who had a big surprise for the public. The singer revealed he is expecting a second child with girlfriend Jen Goicoechea. The 2021 IHeart Radio Music Awards celebrated The Weeknd, Roddy Rich, H.E.R, Taylor Swift, Twenty One Pilots, and many more.

It was a star-studded night with performances by Usher, Doja Cat, Bruno Mars, and Anderson. Paak(Silk Sonic) and Dan + Shay. The Weeknd also performed a beautiful duet with special guest Ariana Grande. Demi Lovato, H.E.R., and Brandi Charlie gave a special tribute to the IHeartRadio Icon Award Recipient, Elton John. With a total of five IHeart Radio awards, The Weeknd was the biggest winner of the night.

Roddy Rich secured an award for Hip-Hop Artist of The Year. H.E.R. scores another victory with an award for R&B Artist Of The Year. IHeartRadio fans decided winners in these newly established categories such as Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Music Video Choreography Award, and the first-ever TikTok Bop of the Year Award. Check out all the winner videos from last night below.

iHeartRadio Music Awards Winners