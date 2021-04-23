The COVID-19 pandemic has derailed many award show productions, but after a two-month postponement, we can finally watch The Oscars. However, this new set date was a blessing in disguise. The eligibility period for feature films were able to be extended. Therefore actors and actresses had a better shot of obtaining a nomination for one or more categories. On March 15th, 2021, actress and model Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer Nick Jonas announced nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards in a global live stream.

The movie Mank has a total of 10 nominations, while some films only hold two nominations. The late great Chadwick Boseman has a posthumous nomination for Best Actor for portraying Levee Green in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Performers nominated for Best Original Song will perform during the Oscars’ pre-show, Oscars: Into The Spotlight. You can expect performances from Celeste, H.E.R., Laura Pausini with Diane Warren, Leslie Odom Jr., and Molly Sanden. The performers will perform on the rooftop of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Sanden will be the only performance that will air from another location in Ireland. Ariana DeBose, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Questlove will present special premiere film trailers.

The Academy announced that 15 presenters known as the “ensemble cast” will be involved throughout the ceremony. Four of the 15 presenters were previous winners at the 92nd Academy Awards. The 93rd Academy Awards will broadcast from the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in Los Angeles, California. Don’t forget to tune in and watch the Oscars on Sunday, April 25th, 2021 at 8 pm EST. on ABC-TV.

The Oscars 2021: 93rd Academy Awards