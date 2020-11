Check out this exclusive Hot Zone interview with Actress Susan Kelechi Watson & Actor Sterling K. Brown (Aka Beth & Randall) as they join Host Jason Robinson in “The Hot Zone” to discuss the season premiere of This Is Us (NBC-TV), race relations in America, the balance struggle African American women face and the importance of mental health.

Actor Sterling K. Brown & Actress Susan Kelechi Watson In “The Hot Zone” with Host Jason Robinson