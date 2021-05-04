Everyday of the week for years, “Let’s Make A Deal” gameshow host Wayne Brady knows how to make us feel at home. Brady is an American actor, singer, comedian, game show host, and a beloved television personality. Because Wayne Brady is a triple threat, he can basically do anything. Brady appeared on the fourth season of “The Masked Singer” to perform one of Maroon’s 5 biggest hits, “Memories”. He was also revealed as the fox and the winner of “The Masked Singer” season two. The man of many talents recently starred as Django in a benefit concert presentation of Disney’s film Ratatouille The Musical. The concert streamed on January 1st and raised over a million dollars to support actors in need due to the pandemic.

In this Hot Zone interview Wayne talks new adventures on and off the television screen including his new “Game Of Talents” show, his love for the show “Let’s Make A Deal”, his Dave Chappelle skit, and much more. Brady also discusses his quarantine chronicles and the importance of mental health. Plus, you can’t miss Wayne and Jason play the “The Hot Zone Talent Show” lol. Tune in to this hot new interview because you’re in The Hot Zone.

Wayne Brady Talks Let’s Make A Deal, Game Of Talents, Dave Chappelle Skit & Mental Health Awareness