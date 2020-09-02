Singer Kathy Sledge “In The Hot Zone” With Host Jason Robinson

**EXCLUSIVE** We all need some fun right about now, so watch as The Queen of D-Nice’s Club Quarantine, Singer Kathy Sledge joins Host Jason Robinson “In The Hot Zone”. They discuss the success of her famous sister group Sister Sledge, their music like hit song “We Are Family “, her new song “Jump Into The Light”, “Family Room” with her daughter, how she became the Queen of Club Quarantine and if she thinks Jason is the greatest dancer lol .

