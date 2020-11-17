NFL Hall of Famer & TV Host Michael Strahan in “The Hot Zone” With Host Jason Robinson

NFL Hall of Famer from the New York Giants and Television Host Michael Strahan in “The Hot Zone” With Host Jason Robinson. The two talk about his clothing line MSX & Collection by Michael Strahan, his various hosting gigs on Good Morning America, FOX Sports and the $100,000 Pyramid. PLUS, find out why Michael thinks Jason should be a model and which movie reboot they will star in together lol Don’t miss all the fun in the exclusive Hot Zone interview below!!
Michael Strahan is truly the hardest working man in showbiz and his clothing line is amazing. From the football field, to your television sets and now a clothing designer, there’s nothing this man can’t do. Catch Michael on TV every weekday morning on Good Morning America at 7am est, Fox Sports on Fox NFL Sunday and the $100,000 Pyramid. To learn more about Michael and shop for your favorite athletic apparel with MSX by Michael Strahan and suits and casual wear at Collection by Michael Strahan, visit his website at michaelstrahan.com
