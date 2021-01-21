Trump Granted Pardons to 143 People In His Last Hour of Presidency

Posted on January 21, 2021 by Quan Zhang

Photo credited to Creative Commons

Donald Trump issued pardons on Tuesday night, he granted clemency to 143 people, using the final hours of his presidency, including former top White House aide Steve Bannon, according to a list made public by the White House early this morning. Bannon, Trump’s former White House chief strategist was indicted in August along with three others on wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges.

Trump has declared that he will not attend Biden’s inauguration, making him the first president to skip his successor’s inauguration since Andrew Johnson in 1869. President Biden called that decision one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on.

This entry was posted in News, Politics and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.
You are not authorized to see this part
Please, insert a valid App IDotherwise your plugin won't work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *