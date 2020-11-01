Barack Obama Says “Shoot Your Shot” & Get Out & Vote!!!

Former President Barack Obama went viral on Saturday after shooting a 3-pointer while on the campaign trail for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Obama made the shot just before leaving a gymnasium in Flint, Mich. While he walked out the door, he told campaign staff, “That’s what I do!”. Barack Obama has long been known for his basketball skills, and he proved he hasn’t lost his touch, Steph Curry who?!?! LOL. See the clip below from his Twitter page.
