**EXCLUSIVE** Actor Ryan Eggold “In The Hot Zone” with Host Jason Robinson discussing his hit NBC drama New Amsterdam, how it’s now streaming for free on Peacock TV, what his character’s new career will be in season 3 lol 😂 and what he would be doing if he wasn’t acting. You don’t want to miss this, so check out all the fun during the interview with Ryan below right now!

Actor Ryan Eggold “In The Hot Zone” With Host Jason Robinson