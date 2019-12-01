Ashanti & Ja Rule In Concert AT NJPAC January 4th 2020!

The new year of 2020 will be here before you know it, so get ready to start it off with a bang!! The first weekend brings us an amazing concert at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) which presents Ashanti & Ja Rule with Lloyd and Lil Mo on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

As solo artists, rapper Ja Rule and R&B singer Ashanti have always generated plenty of heat. But major sparks ignite when they collaborate in the studio and on the stage. It all started with their instant mega-hit “Always on Time,” which cemented their status as radio royalty in the early 2000s. Then came other iconic hip hop duets, like “Mesmerize,” with its Grease-parody music video, and “Livin’ It Up,” featuring that classic sample of Stevie Wonder’s “Do I Do.” Join us for a night of your favorite jams with these chart-topping superstars.

GRAMMY Award-nominated rapper and singer-songwriter Ja Rule has released six Top 10 albums, including Rule 3:36 and Pain Is Love. With those LPs and others, he’s earned a series of hit singles that made the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including “Get It Shawty,” “Between Me and You” (with Christina Milian), “Ain’t It Funny” (with Jennifer Lopez), and three on which he collaborated with Ashanti: “Mesmerize,” “Wonderful” (also featuring R. Kelly), and the GRAMMY-nominated No. 1 hit, “Always on Time.”

Singer-songwriter Ashanti, often referred to as the “Princess of Hip-Hop and R&B,” is known for vocals as sultry as they are sweet. Her debut album, Ashanti, won a 2003 GRAMMY for Best Contemporary R&B Album, and spawned the smash hit single, “Foolish.” Since then, Ashanti has sold over 15 million records worldwide and produced more Billboard Hot 100 hits like “Rock Wit U” and “Rain on Me.” On her most recent LP, Braveheart, she continues her R&B journey, this time integrating touches of electro, trap, and urban pop.

This all-star night of high-energy music will also feature performances by chart-topping hip-hop/R&B sensation Lloyd (“Southside,” “Lay It Down,” “Get It Shawty”), and acclaimed rapper, songwriter and radio personality Lil’ Mo (“Ta Da,” “Superwoman,” “Hot Girls”).

A dance party in the lobby immediately follows the concert which is free to all ticketholders. Tickets to Ashanti & Ja Rule with Lloyd and Lil Mo on-sale now at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.