Benzel-Busch Concert Series Kicks Off Valentine’s Day Weekend With Brian McKnight Thursday Feb 13th!

Benzel-Busch Motor Car kicks off 2020 with a line-up for the Benzel-Busch Concert Series that takes place at Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) in Englewood, New Jersey. Celebrate Valentine's Day with GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter and producer Brian McKnight performing an exclusive one-night engagement at bergenPAC next month. The amazing and talented R&B performer will bring his greatest hits to the stage on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m.

Brian Kelly McKnight born June 5, 1969 is an American singer-songwriter, actor, arranger, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist. McKnight is most recognized for his strong falsetto and belting range. McKnight’s work has earned him 16 Grammy Awards nominations.McKnight was born in Buffalo, New York to Claude McKnight, Jr. and Ruth Elaine Willis. His musical career began in childhood when he became a member of his church choir. In 1990, McKnight’s older brother, Claude McKnight III, and his band, Take 6, signed a record deal with Warner Brothers. This encouraged McKnight to shop his own demo tapes and by the age of 19, he signed his first recording deal with Mercury Records subsidiary, Wing Records. In 1992, Brian McKnight was released, and his self-titled debut album peaked at fifty-eight in the Billboard 200 chart, which primarily featured the ballad (and top twenty single) “One Last Cry”. It was followed by two more albums for Mercury, 1995’s I Remember You and 1997’s Anytime. Anytime, McKnight’s final album with Mercury, sold over two million copies and was nominated for a Grammy. The video for “Anytime”, directed by Darren Grant, was nominated for Best Male Video at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards. In 1997, McKnight recorded “Remember the Magic” for Disney World’s 25th anniversary.

Over his decades-long career, McKnight has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and has released 19 albums to date, several of which went two- or three-times platinum. McKnight has been nominated for 16 GRAMMY Awards, including “R&B Album” for Back at One and “R&B Song” for “Love of My Life.” McKnight is also the recipient of American Music Awards, Soul Train Awards, and the NAACP Image and Blockbuster Awards, as well as Billboard Songwriter of The Year.

In 2014, he began dating Dr. Leilani Malia Mendoza, and they announced their engagement in May 2017. On December 29, 2017, McKnight and Mendoza were married.

This is one night that all lovebird couples, whether you are married, in a relationship or just dating, won't want want to miss. Get your tickets now at ticketmaster for this exclusive one-night only Valentine's concert featuring Brian McKnight at bergenPAC on Thursday, Feb 13th at 8pm.

