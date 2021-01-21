Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont was wearing a Burton Winter jacket along with Uniqlo +J wool tapered pants, and wool Mittens with Icelandic wool sweater pattern, revealed by Burton Snowboards’ official account. While other political leaders showed up in their finest outfits. His putting warmth over style choice with his position in order to remain social distant catalyzed a series of memes mainly posted on Twitter.

Senator Bernie Sander is considered a Dadcore icon, his photo, taken by Brendan Smialowski, is used in still images of movies and artworks. GOOD created a Lofi video with Bernie’s mitten posture, which has achieved 2.5 million views.

His Mittens were made by Westford Elementary school teacher Jen Ellis. “I think it’s wonderful that he represents Vermont that way in bringing a handcraft item with him on this awesome historic day” said Jen. The mitten was a gift given to Mr.Sanders.

His inauguration fashion was even asked by Gayle King on CBS news, and the answer for his outfit choice made a humble but convincing statement for his political beliefs

“In Vermont, we dress, we know something about the cold,” said Bernie Sanders, “And we’re not so concerned about good fashion. We just want to keep warm. And that’s what I did today.”