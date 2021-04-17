Former Bad Boy Rapper Black Rob Dies at 51

RIP BlackRob as prayers go out to his family & close friends. After a rough week since the passing of famed rapper DMX, the hip hop community is now mourning the loss of another star. According to close friends, Black Rob has sadly passed away Saturday morning in an Atlanta hospital at the age of 51-years old. Last week, video surfaced of Rob in a hospital bed. The video caught many fans off-guard considering that we hadn’t heard from or seen him for quite sometime. Rob revealed recently he was homeless and battling health issues including kidney failure which he dealt with for five years along with four strokes. #BlackRob #RIP

Black Rob “Whoa”

