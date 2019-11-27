Kem & Joe “Home For The Holiday’s” Concert December 12th!

The holiday’s are quickly approaching so get ready for a great soulful holiday concert. New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and WBLS presents “Home for the Holidays” with KEM and Joe on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Celebrated R&B vocalists KEM and Joe are Home for the Holidays—and you’re invited! Get in the spirit with soulful songs from their chart-topping Christmas albums, including KEM’s What Christmas Means and Joe’s Home Is the Essence of Christmas. With voices as smooth as hot cocoa, they’ll fill you with the warmth of the season.

Kim Owens , better known by his stage name Kem is an American R&B/Soul singer–songwriter, and producer. Born in Nashville, Tennessee, KEM was raised in Detroit, Michigan. He wrote, produced, and financed his self-released debut album, Kemistry, with his American Express card and singing top 40 cover tunes in a wedding band and waiting tables. He was later signed by Motown Records in November 2001, who re-released the album on February 25, 2003, and sold more than 500,000 copies nationwide.

Joe Thomas (known mononymously as Joe), is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. Raised in Opelika, Alabama, he later relocated to New Jersey. In 1992 he signed a record deal with Polygram Records. He rose to prominence after releasing his debut album Everything the following year. He followed it with a series of successful albums under Jive Records, including All That I Am (1997), the international bestseller My Name Is Joe (2000) as well as the multi-certified albums Better Days (2001) and And Then… (2003). Several songs from these albums became hit singles on the pop and R&B record charts, including the number-one hit “Stutter”, the top ten entries “All the Things (Your Man Won’t Do)”, “Don’t Wanna Be a Player”, and “I Wanna Know” as well as his collaborations “Faded Pictures”, “Thank God I Found You” and “Still Not a Player”

Tickets to see KEM and Joe are On-Sale Now at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office. Mark your calendar for December 12th at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $69.50 – $129.50. We promise you will never forget this night of fantastic music so don’t miss it!! The Hot Zone will be in the house, so should you!! Purchase your tickets at NJPAC today before it’s too late!!!