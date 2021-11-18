If you are looking for a fun and amazing weekend getaway, Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City is the perfect place to be. This is by far, the best casino to visit in the Tri-State area, as they have so much to offer aside from just gambling. Ocean Casino Resort has it all! The Hot Zone recently had the pleasure of being invited and spending a weekend here which was fun-filled and unforgettable. Ocean offers luxury room accommodations with amazing views! The rooms are clean, modern and spacious. Ocean is the newest resort in AC where people from all different areas of the country come together for endless nightlife, hot table games and more. Whether you’re looking for a suite, King bed or premium double bed, Ocean has the perfect rooms awaiting you. I stayed in the Contemporary King room with floor to ceiling windows and the views of the Ocean was simply breathtaking!!!

For the first evening, which was on a Saturday night, I dined at Villain & Saint for a delicious dinner, excellent drinks and live music. Villain & Saint is a cultural gathering spot that accommodates music fans of all stripes- young and old, with a taste for the conventional or radical, looking for frivolity or hardcore. It serves as a rock n’ roll music hall and gastropub located in the heart of Ocean Casino Resort. Enjoy bass pumping live shows from Atlantic City favorites every weekend. But it’s not a total stand-up scene: there’s plenty of comfortable seating for getting your groove on! With a carefully curated menu including KFC-Korean Fried Chicken Wings, a wagyu Chef’s Burger as well as seasonal, local shellfish and grilled Hanger Steak, there is something for everyone. I love a great burger, so I ordered the Chef Burger which was juicy and flavorful, just the way I like it. We also had the Honey Glazed Salmon which was absolutely delicious as well as other mouth watering side dishes like their Crispy Fried Brussell Sprouts with Shaved Asian Pear, Goat Cheese, Crushed Peanuts and Spicy Fish Sauce Caramel. I have to give a special shout out to the Chef for the amazing food and the General Manager Gazi Moin for their hospitality.

After dinner it was time for the nightlife scene, so we headed over to Nola’s Bar & Lounge where we danced the night away to the hottest dance tunes. Nola’s Bar & Lounge where cocktails and music rendezvous. Nola’s offers a sophisticated 2,800-square-foot entertainment and cocktail experience at Ocean Casino Resort. Located just steps from the casino floor, Nola’s has an ambiance that everyone can appreciate. Discover the brass details, rich wooden walls, emerald accents, and a stunning 35-foot bar. Enjoy imaginative and expertly crafted cocktails in an elevated yet cozy atmosphere. This plush lounge features a dramatic 210-square-foot stage and a state-of-the-art custom deejay booth for live music performances. Experience the area’s best bands, DJs and parties weekly with a carefully curated event lineup, making Nola’s a can’t-miss destination in Atlantic City nightlife. Elevate your night out with VIP table service in one of Nola’s reserved premium seating areas, perched above the dance floor for an optimal view of the stage. Whether you prefer to sit and sip, or sway on the dance floor, we invite you to experience the joie de vivre at Nola’s Bar & Lounge. The whole experience at Nola’s was a blast, we had such a great time and didn’t leave until the lounge closed for the night! What a party!!

Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort is where the hottest music, comedy, mixed martial arts, boxing and so much more lives in Atlantic City. This concert hall has hosted artists such as Beyoncé, Eagles, The Black Keys, Barry Manilow, Maroon 5, Nickelback, Poison, Def Leppard and more! This state-of-the-art venue features unparalleled sound, comfortable seating, great sightlines and the only skyboxes in Atlantic City, making it an entertainment experience like no other. Country Superstar Brett Young performed at Ovation Hall recently and put on a performance for the ages, what a talented artist!

The second night we tried out Ocean’s upscale restaurant called Amada. Chef Garces is proud to offer his culinary masterpiece at Amada in Atlantic City at Ocean Casino. At Amada, you get to soak in the ocean views while dining in a Spanish ambiance with authentic Mediterranean details. This rustic-chic, tapas-style restaurant and bar has embraced the rich traditions of Spanish cuisine, showcasing the authentic taste of Andalucía. A perfect location for a fun group dining experience or an intimate, romantic date night. We were seated in the best VIP seat in the house which had a view of the Atlantic City Ocean and Boardwalk with the Ferris Wheel in the background (it’s so beautiful at night). The food, atmosphere, service and vibe at Amada’s was truly amazing!

I could not leave Ocean Casino Resort without experiencing Exhale Spa. At Exhale Spa + Bathhouse, voted #1 Spa in New Jersey by Spas of America is where transformation begins from the inside out. Their 40,000 square foot spa provides therapeutic, results-oriented body and skin care services designed to promote ultimate inner and outer wellbeing. The Bathhouse area (including the jetted pool, jacuzzi, Himalayan Salt grotto and lounge area) is available for you to enjoy for (1) one hour after your therapy. If you are booked the last appointment of the day, you have (1) one hour before your therapy to enjoy the Bathhouse. The locker room, vanity area, showers, saunas, steam rooms and zen lounges are available for your relaxation. A comfy robe will be available for you to wear during your visit with us. Waxing appointments do not include access to the Bathhouse. All access is based on occupancy. I tried their signature Flow Massage, it was absolutely the most relaxing massage that I have ever experienced in my life. I also relaxed in their Jacuzzi and heated pool , my day at the Spa is just what the doctor ordered! If you need to relax, revive and renew, then book your next Spa appointment with Exhale Spa + Bathhouse today!!

The food alone is worth the drive to Ocean Casino Resort and I must say I cannot wait to go back to dine here again! As Winter is fast approaching, make Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City your go to casino for all the fun in the world. Between a great variety of rooms, restaurants, clubs/lounges and fine dining, you simply can’t go wrong. The Hot Zone had a fantastic and exciting time during our stay and counting down the days to return again soon. Don’t take our word for it, check it out yourselves and make your reservations today!!

Ocean Casino Resort



RESERVATIONS

609-783-8000

500 Boardwalk

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

https://www.theoceanac.com/hotel/