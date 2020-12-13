Shia LaBeouf and Twigs

As of December 11th, FKA Twigs announced that she is filing a lawsuit against her former boyfriend Shia LaBeouf. The lawsuit includes claims of physical emotional and mental abuse. Shia LaBeouf and Twigs met on the set of “Honey Boy” an autobiographical film by LaBeouf which is ironically about the physical, mental and emotional abuse he went through as a child. One incident in the suit, recalls a time LaBeouf and Twigs were in a car in the desert while LaBeouf was recklessly driving at the wheel.

Shia LeBeouf and Mia Goth

Shia LeBeouf and Mia Goth were married in 2016 until 2018 when the couple separated and filed for a divorce. FKA Twigs’ lawsuit has brought fans back to a video from 2015 where Shia Labeouf appears to be holding himself back from threatening Mia Goth.

In the video, the couple appears to have gotten into an argument over Shia’s bag. As LeBeouf asks for his bag, he repeatedly states he doesn’t want to hurt a woman, and that “this is the kind of sh*t that makes a person abusive.” Fans who recently commented on the video are enraged to see people coming to LeBeouf’s defense when the video was originally posted.

Shia LeBeouf and Sia

The lawsuit even has Australian singer-songwriter Sia coming to terms with her emotional abuse experience with LaBeouf. The singer made it public on Twitter last night that LaBeouf “conned” her into cheating by claiming he was single. She also believes he is a pathological liar who is very sick. Nevertheless, the singer still has love for Shia AND his victims.