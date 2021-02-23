On February 23rd, 2021, at 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. Shortly after, emergency services identified the driver to be golf legend and well known celebrity Tiger Woods. As it’s still unknown, law enforcement is investigating as to what caused the collision. It appears that Tiger was in the area for his annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades. Close Friend of Tiger’s Justin Thomas grew emotional only having few words to say “he’s praying for Tiger’s kids and family.” Tiger was left with multiple leg injuries and is currently undergoing surgery.

Tiger Woods Car Crash Scene