Want to Celebrate Black History Month Virtually? Here Are The Go-Tos

Different networks will celebrate Black History Month throughout February, Apollo theater in New York City, Harlem’s best-known venue provides two free events on the first day of February. At the same time, except for historical places and in-person events that you can go to, celebrating on social media, streaming and cable is also a good choice.

Apple is bringing their users a curated and updated collection of content exclusively that highlights Black artists, developers, and businesses. Their service update to amplify Black culture covers apps such as Apple News on iPhone, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. To emphasize the community’s presence, You will see more black musicians and Black-Owned restaurants when you are browsing and using these apps.

Film detective dedicating February to Black filmmakers to celebrating Black History Month. Their programming includes a collection of Oscar Micheaux’s work and a TFD original documentary about Micheaux’s influence on cinema history. To watch this collection, the audience can go to their cable channel, where the channel features a new film per night. Also, you can find the whole collection on the Film detective app.

CBS Sports will keep airing conversations from members of the network’s Black Steering Committee. A talk with Doug Williams will kick off the month, following by animated vignettes that introduce four Black athletes to the audience.

Youtube presents original series that will showcase Black creators, artists, writers, and history makers who have an impact on our history. The newest episode of Youtube’s Book series “BookTube” featuring Alicia Garza, the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network, will discuss with her book the experience where she learned activism from.